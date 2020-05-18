James Cameron admits that his “pleasure-negligent” is Resident Evil

The work of James Cameron is known around the world. His films fascinate all and sundry, but now we know that he can also get to be surprised with other films, or at least… have a good time, as it has revealed its guilty pleasure most important: Resident Evil.

So she stated to the magazine Empire, adding in addition that has reviewed the film many times during the quarantine. These were his words:

“One of my guilty pleasures is Resident Evil, and I think it is beautifully done. To see Michelle Rodriguez in that movie, moving like a creature of the wild, I think is exciting”.

It is not curious that the king of the world mention to Michelle Rodriguez as one of the most prominent elements of the thriller zombie commanded by Paul W. S. Anderson in 2002. After all, the Cameron has personally worked with the texan in two of his productions, being the first of these Avatar -in which he impersonated the captain Trudy Chacon, and subsequently Alita: Angel of Combat, where he appeared in a short cameo.

It also stresses that the person responsible for True Lies do not hesitate to mention that the movie is made with a lot of beauty. Remember that, in particularly, the first installment of the franchise led actoralmente by Milla Jovovich (who is the only one that Cameron alludes to) had not precisely the better reviews when it came to the screens. At the time, has a 36% of acceptance at Rotten Tomatoes, and it is known that even the die-hard fans of the video game did not feel very pleased with the end result.

It is interesting to know that the guilty pleasure James Cameron is this tape. This provides the guideline to know that even someone as experienced may find some value in something that for others would be unusual.

On the other hand, the filmmaker took advantage of the talk to mention that, with all the time that gives this period of confinement, has been able to contribute to the education of a film of their daughters. This says:

“I have my daughters at home and their tastes are very different to mine, although I try to expand a bit on their horizons. One night they wanted to see a western and I said ‘how about if we see True Grit, with John Wayne?’ They loved it, although we don’t know. They love horses, and now you know who is John Wayne”.

What do you think about the guilty plandasure James Cameron?