How will Heidi Klum or Cindy Crawford higher as it is not a secret

All of the experts agree that part of aging is a matter of genetics. That is to say, you can look to your mother and observe the changes that the passage of years has made on your skin and get an idea of how you will be you at your age. This exercise in observation it is very interesting to prevent those signs are more marked and begin to treat them in the future.

On the occasion of the Mother’s day internationalwhich , in the rest of the world it is celebrated a week later than in Spain, thousands of celebs shared the may 10, photographs of their progenitor. Of course, this type of photos to quench our thirst for ‘gossip healthy’, but when someone shares a photograph face-to-face with his mother is a top model such as Cindy Crawford, the interest becomes a home genetic study because, yes, the mother of Cindy has her face.

Jennifer Sue Crawford-Moluf, or what is the same, mom Crawford, is the source of the high and defined cheekbones of Cindysomething more gentle on Kaia Gerber. But there is not the thing, because the chin sharp, the eyes large but slightly torn who always seem to be awake in Cindy also are a thing of genetics. With this tender picture, even though it was taken in the distance, it is easy to see the identical brightness and shape of the face in a mother and daughter, with a few years of difference. We can say that, in its 54 years, Cindy can be quiet because with the passage of time your face will not lose even an inch of definition, there will be no trace of sagging, and her cheekbones still up there.

In addition to Cindy Crawford, another model that has been hypothesized mother, challenging the passing of the years with help a wonderful genetics is Heidi Klum. The German shared a gallery of photos mother/daughter in the proximity of their faces, makes clear the resemblance. Identical smile, from the teeth to the gesture, the oval face, eyebrows thin but straight and defined, and, of course, exactly the same haircut.

As we said before, genetics is an important ingredient in the ageing, and after seeing the third picture in which an almost teen Heidi in her pajamas and sits with his mother Erna, with her bangs eighties, there is no kind of doubt. Heidi, who now must walk close to the age her mother had by then shared with her facial structure and volume in the cheeks.

However, the German top paid attention to some signs of the age of his mother and prevented. For example, the skin tone of Heidi Klum is much more clear and homogeneous than that of his mother, without a trace of blemishes, a result of adequate sun protection. In the face of his mother appeared immediately wrinkles in the contour of the eyes, another factor that Heidi has been able to delay.

Christy Turlington also he has left us make him a small genetic study with excellent results. The model 51 years of age has stopped the time on the face and body, and in addition to its healthy living and sport, the genetics is their great ally. If in 20 or 30 years so that is how it’s going to be Christy, we can say that 70 is the new 50. Mary Elizabeth Parker, his mother, it was a beautiful stewardess in el salvador with a few genes to test the passing of the years. In your face yes you draw wrinkles in the contour of the eyes and the mouth, but it has lost nothing of volume or elasticity.

Jumping from one generation of models, we got to Gisele Bündchento whose mother we know through campaigns of cosmetics, and that he shares with his daughter about the entire upper third of the face. In the face of Vânia Nonnenmacher, a mother of Gisele, we can see, as it happened with Cindy and her mother, the same eyes. After observing the tender instant, we may venture to say that the skin of Gisele is not going to lose smoothness or volume, but yes it should take care of the sagging in some areas, as well as the definition of the oval of the face, moreover, we would like all to know that we’re going to get this good at the age of Vânia.

And finally, the youngest of all the tops that are the reflection of maternal to prevent the signs of aging is Miranda Kerr. While it is true that the australian does not have a similar very eye-catching with your mother, yes they share, again, the expressiveness in the eyes. Yes, Miranda and her mother so they were only 17 yearsso let’s say you look at your mother is a mirror to the future. Therese has 54 years old, so that, taking into account that your daughter has a company cosmeticthe signs of the age have hardly manifested in his face… A little bit of contour of eyes and ready.