How do different men and women?

Many have done so any time. Either to see what it feels like, because they’ve not been asked or because we feel excited and we want to spread it to our lady friend, several of us (women and menwe have made sexting and we have recorded nude for other people to then send it by message in one of the many social networks.

There is something erotic in the moment, in the feeling that you’re “turning” to the other and you can’t do anything to touch you or kiss you. It’s like when you tie it in the sex and you are forced to see acts that make you “warm thyself”. However, this has the ease and advantage that it does not need to be in the same real estate to enjoy.

Sexting: refers to the action of exchange messages, images and videos of sexually explicit through a cell phone. Jeff Bezos, Rihanna, Victoria Justice and Zague they do, the adolescents also practiced, and the popularity of this “chat hot” has increased in recent years.

It is known that both females and males do, but… is there a difference in the “ways” in that it carries a man, and the “ways” in which it brings out a woman?

Sexting: How do different men and the women?

One thing to take into account is that according to a study carried out by elements of the Butler University of Indianapolis, there was no gender difference in the frequency of sending messages text, but the results showed a significant relationship between the pressures to send these messages.

“The women are more likely to feel constrained by social norms when it comes to sexual behavior, while the men tend to have more freedom in this area.

In addition, those with gender egalitarian are more likely to accept the sexting as a form of intimacy, indicating that this technology has been integrated into the sex“says the publication.

For its part, a meta-analysis conducted by Professor Jeff Temple, of the medical branch of the University of Texas, showed that although the men were more likely to ask for nude photos, both they and the women sent at approximately the same frequency.

However, there is a difference, because while they appeal to the “moment crude” directly taking the photo as is, they seek the aesthetics and be visually appealing.

“If you’re a woman who likes menin reality you can’t see many of the things that interest you visually, you can see a lot of what the men think that will interest you. Our tastes and desires are shaped by society.

If part of that (taking photos) is that only you are going to feel well if you have the red lipstick and high heels, I don’t think there’s anything wrong with that, as long as you are giving a real pleasure. I feel that you have to work with the limits you have been given, up to a certain point,” says the writer of sexKate Sloan.

On the other hand, the student of phd in sociology from the UA Morgan Johnstonbaugh, asked: What motivates young people to send a text explicit in the first place, and the motivation is different for men and women?

Their results showed that the most common reason to send a naked photo or half naked, to turn the receiver on, it was more or less the same for the women (73%) and the men (67%). In the same way, the 40% of the women and the men they responded that they sent a picture to satisfy the request of the recipient.

But the odds were four times higher for the women for the men to say that they sent a naked to prevent the recipient to lose interest or for the person to see images of other.

