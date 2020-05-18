Has not passed even a week and Apple TV+ already renewed four series

Despite not being considered one of the favorites to fight for the title of king of the streaming, Apple TV+ walking safe passage in the midst of the war that support the platforms to get the largest number of subscribers, that is why it has, despite having been launched recently, Apple TV+ renewed four series.

Though Apple TV+ premiered just last week, four series, these have already been renovated for a second season, since the level of audience that had convinced the company of the apple to move forward with their projects.

That is the series ‘Dickinson’, ‘For All Mankind’ ‘See’ and ‘The Morning Show’, have secured their second season, while ‘Morning Show’, program hosted by Reese Witherspoon and Jennifer Aniston, has already secured two seasons of 10 episodes each and it is estimated that there will be a third, it should be noted that this series is the more expensive of Apple with an estimated cost of 15 million per episode.

Sources close to Apple, indicated to Variety that the platform already has millions of users they spend at least an hour within the platform, however, it is unknown how many are those who are paying for the service and those that are taking advantage of the year of courtesy that is given to you in the purchase of a Apple product to a participant, as well as the 7-day free trial.

In addition, the sources added that Apple is happy with the good results that they are getting their series, as the numbers revealed that users watched approximately 2 and 3 episodes in a row of their series, which was reason enough to renew them.

Apple can corroborate this Friday, if these figures are true or mere mirages, with the arrival of the new episodes of ‘For All Mankind’, ‘The Morning Show’ and ‘See’, series that is expected to obtain the same results as their previous chapters.

While the public response has been good, because Apple TV+ renewed four seriesthe platform cannot be trusted, as Netflix is also currently presenting original series that have been placed inside the taste of the public, this is without counting with the early arrival of Disney’s+ HBO and Max, which are already expected with eagerness by the people.