George Miller complains of the rejuvenation digital and recovers to the director of photography retired John Seale

It seems like yesterday when I was with the hairs like hooks and eyes like dishes in front of the big screen, unable to believe what he was seeing, but it’s been five years since George Miller estrenase that cathedral of the film action that is ‘Mad Max: Fury road’. A milestone of the medium, whose prequel in the making it is already one of the titles most anticipated for a good part of the collective cinephile.

This new ‘Mad Max’, until the time known as ‘Furious’will focus on the origins of the character that she played Charlize Theron in the tape of 2015. Its germ can be found in a written script before starting the filming of ‘Fury road’that served as a backdrop and provided context to the story of the film, and which is described by Miller as “a way of helping to Charlize and explicárnoslo ourselves”.

Although the australian director to think in a moment bring back to Theron by rejuvenation techniques digitalthe weaknesses that still has this technology made him backtrack and search for alternatives in a process of casting which, though still open, has in Anya Taylor-Joy a strong candidate to relieve the actress of south africa.

“For a long time I thought that we could use rejuvenation digital in Charlize, but I don’t think we are even close to that. Despite valiant attempts at ‘irish’, I think that there is still a valley disturbing. All are ready to solve the problem, especially the developers of japanese video games, but I still believe there is a valley wide enough”.

It may be that what is most exciting about the return of Miller to the universe, ‘Mad Max’ is that, in order to ‘Furious’, is returning to assembling the team of the old guard already participated in ‘Fury road’, beginning with the production designer Colin Gibsonthat has already anticipated a scale even bigger for this prequel.

Next to Gibson, the director of photography John Seale, winner of the Oscar for ‘The English patient’ and nominated on four other occasions, will come out of retirement only and exclusively for the occasion:

“I’ve had opportunities to work wonderful after ‘Fury road’, as you can imagine, and I have rejected all. But in ‘Fury road’, I said to George, ‘If someone else calls me, I am retired. If you call me, we’ll go to eat’. And seven years later, he called.”

‘Three Thousand Years of Longing’, the new film of George Miller starring Idris Elba and Tilda Swinton should have begun to roll this summer, but the downturn in the industry because of the COVID-19 has been delayed indefinitely. This implies that the calendar of ‘Furious’ has been altered in the same wayso tap arm yourself with patience and review ‘Fury road’ a few more times to go opening mouth.

Via | The Playlist