Gala amfAR New York 2020: The best looks from the red carpet

Your browser does not support iframes.

Kicking off the season of fashion events in the Big Apple, with the spectacular red carpet of the amfAR Gala New York.

The event came in many models and celebrities, donning their most glamorous and sensual designs. The brazilian Lais Ribeiro, 29 years of age, was one of the women who most shone with his outfitas it had transparencies, rhinestones and a dangerous opening in the skirt, which reached to the highest part of the leg.

The annual gala, which puts the spotlight on those who have made a significant contribution in the fight against HIV/AIDS, were also present Iman, Heidi Klum, Victoria Justice, La La Anthony, Josie Canseco, Elsa Hosk and Coco Rochato , among other.

Watch the video at the start of the note and enjoy the stylish dresses that were used all in the red carpet.

Photo: Getty Images

ARE YOU READY FOR THE OSCARS?

Oscars 2020: So look over the nominees in his first time in the awards

Oscars: The dresses most iconic in the history of the awards

Famous latinas who have looked very sexy at the Oscars: Salma Hayek, Jennifer Lopez and more