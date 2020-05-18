Dresses with Angelina Jolie and Elle Fanning became real princesses

From that we saw the first trailer of ‘Maleficent: mistress of evil’ we knew that it would be one of the most anxiously awaited films of the 2019 and every premiere that is taking the film around the world is giving a lot to talk about. One of them marked the first red carpet of Shiloh, daughter of Angelina Jolie, after the start of its treatment of sex and the latest red carpet showed us the dresses with which the protagonist of the tape, and her co-star Elle Fanning it became real princesses!

It is no secret that Angelina and Elle have a great style(especially considering all the looks with which Fanning won Cannes 2019) and on the red carpet have managed to become the perfect duo.

Who designed the dress of princess of Angelina Jolie?

The special occasion took place in London and, for her, Angelina chose a regal gown haute couture, white in color, with V-neckline, transparencies and golden details, and silver, signed by Ralph & Russo.Jolie complemented to perfection his look with some elegant diamond earrings (that matched with the crystals that had embedded the dress of this celeb).

In terms of her beauty look, the american actress stressed to the maximum one of the facial attributes that most distinguish it, using a tone of lipstick deep red and turning his lips into the true protagonists of your makeup.