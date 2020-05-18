Do you want a lasting marriage? Sarah Michelle Gellar has the secret

For the actress, who has been married 15 years with Freddi Prinze Jr., the success of the marriage depends on this

Sarah Michelle Gellar she met her now husband Freddie Prinze Jr. in 1997 during the filming of the movie I Know What You Did Last Summer, although it was not until three years later when they began a relationship that eventually gave way to one of the marriages more stable Hollywood.

Currently, the interpreters wear fifteen years married, what in the mecca of cinema is so rare. It is for this reason that the old protagonist of the series Buffy, the Vampire Slayer attributed to this great achievement, surprisingly enough, in the ‘non-communication’ that occurs between them on certain crucial issues.

“I think that there are certain things that you should keep to yourself, the other party does not have why to know. In addition, you can also the possibility of having another credit card separate for the purchases; and if you are a man, use a credit card to online gaming, so I don’t have to see what it costs each one!”, said Sarah to pass her by talk show of Harry Connick Jr.

In particular, she has learned to ignore, with some help, the possible addiction of her husband to the online games he enjoys on the computer.

“There was a game called World of Warcraft… At one point I lost my husband, so I joined a support group, and I’m not kidding. It was called Widows of Warcraft. It is a true story. Girls, if they are losing their husbands because of video games, I want you to know that there are support groups where you can meet other people who are going through the same as you?.

Earlier this year, the actor offered a different version, and probably more realistic, the success of their marriage, attributing it to the strong friendship that built up before you start dating.

“We were just friends for two years before they left in our first appointment. She already knew what kind of person he was. I knew my moral values, what were my priorities, and vice versa,” said he.

