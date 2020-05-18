DC: “Justice League Dark: Apokolips War,” made to suffer more of this character

Justice League Dark: Apokolips Warthe recent movie of DC Comics that ended the Universe of Animated Films from DC (DCAU)I would have done to suffer more to a particular character and here’s what is revealed by his writer Mairghread Scott. But just in case there was a character who would not suffer too much?

Spoilers for Justice League Dark

As reported by Wipy, from the beginning of the animated movie DCwe noticed that many of the members of the Justice League are slaughtered until his death. This includes the painful process of converting some of them into the cyborgs of war to the command of Darksaid; who is the main antagonist and plans to destroy the earth.

The writer Mairghread Scottshe admitted in an interview that he felt guilty of having done suffer Superman, more than nothing by putting it on a path of a lot of agony. From leading the first battle, the entire Justice League is defeated, he loses his powers because of Darksaid and his wife Lois Lane sacrificing himself to save the planet Earth. Do you think that Superman was the most affected?

The difficult moments of Superman

Well not to get away from the main premise, Mairghread Scott added that hubiron several heartbreaking moments that up to the creators and animators of”Justice League Dark: Apokolips War,” it became very difficult to perform. This film, honored him to the dark side that both feared the fans, but at the same time it is a great film that knew how to conclude his universe.

For the writer, it was very difficult to set much weight on the shoulders of Clark Kent “Superman”. So much failure, it was certainly a learning process by leaps and bounds. Luckily this hero overcomes, but does not ceased to be a difficult task for the creative team to make you go through so many difficulties.

“even when your job is to be professionally wrong with Clark Kent; you feel bad”

About the movie DC

Admittedly, Superman was one of the characters that suffered most, peroesto not let go of all that they lived for their mates. Speaking of Batman, we have a genius controlled mentally by Darksaid and without any limb loss. This was not the case for Wonder Woman, Mera, Shazam, Dr. Marciano and Kory.

Neither was for Nightwing, who came back to life thanks to Damian Wayne, but fallen to the madness. Constantine and Raven had a development of character very remarkable; transformed their skills, to the point of getting the victory next to Superman with his powers restored. Did you like this movie?