Dakota Fanning recalled his acclaimed performance in “My name is Sam”

With only 7 years, Dakota Fanning shocked the world as one of the actresses child most memorable of recent years. Today is 25 years old and recalled through its account of Instagram the excellent performance that it was made for “My name is Sam“, a film released in 2001, which was directed by Jessie Nielsen, where he shared a scene with Sean Penn and Michelle Pfeiffer.

In the film, Fanning played Lucy Diamond Dawson, a young girl who was left in charge of Sam, his father with intellectual disabilities (Penn) after her mother left her. The film tells of the difficulties in breeding that begin to arise when Lucy grows and the State begins to question the ability of Sam to be able to educate children.

For his part, Pfeiffer played a busy lawyer who looks touched by the case and help legally the character of Sean Penn to get custody of his daughter. The dedicated Hollywood actor got an academy award nomination for this role in 2001, but lost to Denzel Washington and his work “Training Day“. Three years later, Penn had a rematch and took the oscar home for “Mystic River“.

“My name is Sam. I wish I had a complete part of the Halloween costume of the crane origami which she wore in this scene,” said Fanning at not being able to have a souvenir of their work on the hit movie, where she was also involved her younger sister Elle Fannnig, to represent to Lucy when so it was only a baby by Sam.

The publication kicked off sighs of tenderness on the part of the millions of fans of the actress, including her co-cast for the occasion: Michelle Pfeiffer left him a “so adorable” in the comments of your posting, where fans of the young actress recalled the sensations experienced when watching the film for the first time.

According to VH1, Dakota Fanning will be in the memory as one of the 100 best actresses child of all time. In addition to “My name is Sam,” the childhood of the performer was marked by another excellent performance in “Man on fire‘in 2004, where it was the skin of a girl kidnapped by a dangerous cartel, for which Denzel Washington leaves the life in your rescue.

His last role was far from the roles tender of his early years in the center of the attention of the film industry. In “There was a time in Hollywood“, Fanning played Lynette Fromme, a criminal of real life known for being part of the “Manson family”, who had an active participation in the murders in the mansion of Sharon Tate in 1969.