Christina Aguilera slipped a bold look of Jean Paul Gaultier on the red carpet of the awards you Love 2019

By
Vimal Kumar
-
0


This may be one of our looks favorites of the night. The pop diva has dared gown with a jewel of Jean-Paul Gaultier (FW17 Couture) with shoulders marked, belt to tone and hood taken as presented, the signature on the catwalk, with a maxi collar of white stones. Overstates the total looks by having the manicure in white and filling her hands are rings of pearls, but the result works.


Taylor Swift becomes the great protagonist of the Awards AMA's 2019: her dress is asymmetrical, and his high boots are to blame

With a makeup in warm tones that highlighted the shape of your eyebrows and added a little silver to your eyelids, the singer boasts of natural beauty (and pelazo platinum). It is splendid!

Christina Aguilera You Love Jean Paul Gaultier 01

The skirt-type handkerchief dress is one of the details that we like. We feel like a glove and we believe that it is a choice more than right. Your curves come out more than favored and shoulders caricatures are super trend. Bravo for Christina.

Photos | @faridnetwork

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here