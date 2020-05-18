Christina Aguilera slipped a bold look of Jean Paul Gaultier on the red carpet of the awards you Love 2019

This may be one of our looks favorites of the night. The pop diva has dared gown with a jewel of Jean-Paul Gaultier (FW17 Couture) with shoulders marked, belt to tone and hood taken as presented, the signature on the catwalk, with a maxi collar of white stones. Overstates the total looks by having the manicure in white and filling her hands are rings of pearls, but the result works.

With a makeup in warm tones that highlighted the shape of your eyebrows and added a little silver to your eyelids, the singer boasts of natural beauty (and pelazo platinum). It is splendid!





The skirt-type handkerchief dress is one of the details that we like. We feel like a glove and we believe that it is a choice more than right. Your curves come out more than favored and shoulders caricatures are super trend. Bravo for Christina.

Photos | @faridnetwork