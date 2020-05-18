Chicago West looks like the baby of Kim Kardashian and fans can’t handle it

Anyone who keeps up with the clan Kardashian-Jenner, knows very well the members most famous of the family, Kanye West and Kim Kardashian West. The two international celebrities met each other in 2012 and married in Florence, Italy, on may 24, 2014.

Their relationship has become a media phenomenon, and almost all of the moments the public are documented. Your ceremony the Italian was one of the few important events not filmed for the reality show Keeping Up With The Kardashians. Since then, Kim and Kanye have had four children, who many fans believe that it is seem exactly to your mother.

Who is the family Kardashian-West?

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West | Ian West / PA Images via .

RELATED: According to reports, Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are after the rumors that have been “arguing a lot”

The family Kardashian-West is one of the families of celebrities best known and most influential of all time. Kim and Kanye first met in the mid-2000s, long before they began to flow. Both were involved in couples of celebrities, as Kardashian was married to music producer Damon Thomas and NBA player Kris Humphries, and both marriages ended in divorce.

West came out with the famous designer Alexis Phifer and model Amber Rose, before he married Kardashian. According to reports, the rapper and star of the reality met while Kardashian was coming out with the musical artist Brandy, who was recording a song with West. Shortly after the couple began dating, and the relationship of the two has been in the public eye since then.

In spite of the great personalities of Kardashian and West, and the focus of even greater attention on them, their relationship seems to be based on a deep love and commitment to each other and with their growing family, and still today.

The life of Kim Kardashian as little girl

Kimberly Noel Kardashian was born October 21, 1980 in Beverly Hills, California. She is the second of four children, and half of the sister Kardashian born her parents are Robert Kardashian and Kris Jenner. His brothers and sisters are Kourtney, Khloé, and Robert Junior, all of whom appear in several reality shows of the Kardashian.

Elder Robert Kardashian was a lawyer of high power and media mogul, who became famous due to his participation in the trial of his good friend O. J. Simpson for the murder of Nicole Brown Simpson and Ron Goldman. Kardashian gained fame for his role in the “dream Team” of lawyers from Simpson, before his death in 2003.

Jenner and Kardashian had already been separated during the trial, and Jenner was dating Caitlyn Jenner. Kris Jenner was a good friend of Brown Simpson, and the children even attended the funeral.

The rise to fame of Kim Kardashian started with his relationship with the hotel heiress Paris Hilton. Kardashian was a classmate of the childhood and the friend of Paris Hilton, and later became a stylist and personal assistant of Hilton. Kardashian appeared in the reality show, Hilton, and finally had a fight.

Then, in 2007, Kim exploded in the center of national attention with his infamous sex tape with rapper Ray J. The reality show of the family premiered in 2008, and the rest is history. Since then, Kim has become one of the most popular celebrities in the world, a feat that has been helped due to her relationship and family with West.

Chicago West looks like her mother when she was a girl

RELATED: A look inside the birthday party-themed Minnie Mouse Chicago West

The second youngest son of the West, Chicago, was born on January 15, 2018. The other children in the West are North, Saint, and the newest member of the family Psalm.

Like the rest of the family Kardashian-Jenner, the fans are passionate about their fandom of the adorable children of the west. Many fans believe that Chicago is a lot like his mother, and the two certainly share a resemblance. Most of the photos Kim shared of her when she was an adult, but when you share one of your childhood, the fans quickly commented how much it looks like their children.

Recently, the user of Reddit researchgirl8 posted a picture of a little girl Kim and Kourtney Kardashian, and fans were quick to point out how much she looked like their daughters to Chicago and the North. As they grow up, the children of the West, it will be interesting to see if they continue to resemble their parents.