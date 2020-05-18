Camila Mendes construed to be a sugar baby in their new movie

Amazing news for fans of Riverdale but especially for the beautiful Camila Mendesbecause not only will return for the third season of the series but also just leave the trailer of his new film where you construed a completely different role to that of Veronica Lodge with which he rose to fame.

In the trailer of the movie The New Romantic we see how the main character named Blake, who is played by Jessica Barden he has problems with his column sexuality because she does not have sex. Everything changes when she meets the beautiful Morgan, played by Camila Mendesthat is a sugar baby.

A sugar baby is a girl that goes out with older men of those they call gentlemen, that you are paid by your company. One day when Morgan and Blake leave a man more interested in Blake and becomes a sugar baby to write their experiences. In addition, Hayley Law of Riverldale also featured in the film and plays the best friend of Blake.

Camila Mendes told in an interview that when she was in college she met many girls that were sugar babies and that each person has their own experience but at the end of the day gets you to think like Carly Stone (the director of the film), touched this point, for Cami the university is very expensive and there are many girls who are realizing that they can get something to change in their appointments.