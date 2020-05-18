Camila Cabello is suspected of rupture with Shawn Mendes by posts in networks

The singer of cuban origin, Camila Hairhas their fans intrigued, because from the 19th of April, does not make any posting with her boyfriend Shawn Mendes, the thing that gives to understand that it could have ended.

In that sense, the artist has been posting in his account of Instagram messages curious. In the latter, shared with his followers a quote from the poet Rumi.

Love is a risk that does not seek anything in return, he wrote Hairnext to a selfie of herself. The image garnered more than 2 million likes and thousands of comments, none of Mendes.

This raised suspicions that perhaps terminated their relationship. In addition, Camila he asked his fans a few days ago, how were their hearts, because of the pandemic that is plaguing the entire world.

Many responded with emojis, while a fan wrote to him: My heart is well, only I’ve been missing your relationship with a little person in particular.

Like many famous the interpreter Miss, it is confined to protect yourself from coronaviruses and has been shown to be very artistic with the images that you share with the internet users.

Camila Hair it is one of the young singers more recognized, since its output Fifth Harmony., has delighted audiences with his music and without doubt, will portend a good future.