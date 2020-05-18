Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes passed the quarantine, she left him in ridiculous!

The couple of singers Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello spends together the mandatory quarantine. Like many celebrities, upload videos made with the app Tik Tok but look at how the interpreter of “Havana” embarrassed her boyfriend. ¡OMG!

During the quarantine issued by the pandemic, Camila Hair and Shawn Mendes decided to take the social isolation and binding together.

The pair of singers, who fell in love from the recordings of the video clip of “Miss”, have not uploaded any photos together as a couple but still, the fans are in charge of showing them strolling by the united States, going to games of basketball or at the birthday party of Hair.

Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.



While they are locked in the house of the artist, they decided to participate, as well as many other famous, of the application Tik Tok.

The video that resulted was very fun for fans of these boyfriends, even though Shawn Mendes is not noted for anything in that dance. ¡Camila’s Hair at least he put his energy!

In this famous challenge, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes decided to imitate the choreography, but in half, he was lost and only did a wobble of hands improvised. She broke it!