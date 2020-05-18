‘Becoming’, the moving documentary of Michelle Obama for Netflix

The Obama come back on Netflix. ‘Becoming’, the documentary that chronicles the look … the more intimate the life of Michelle Obama during the tour we embarked on, long after the publication of his memoirs, you will come to the catalog of the company soon.

In an ad is unexpected, Netflix shared a preview of this production, as well as its release date provided for next 6 may. The documentary is part of the agreement between Higher Ground, the producer of the Obama and Netflix.

The first collaboration was ‘American Factory’, which turned out to be a successful documentary that managed to win the category for Best Documentary at the past Oscar awards. With the next arrival of ‘Becoming’, is expected to exceed the earlier documentary.

The unconditional companion of Barack Obama, embarks on a tour of 34 cities after consolidating his memoirs in the book that bears the same name of the documentary.

On this occasion, the production, directed by Nadia Hallgren, focuses on one of the female figures more representative of the world of politics, who has become an example and inspiration to many: Michelle Obama.

The production becomes an introspective journey that follows Michelle Obama after a moment where so much of his life, as his country went through a profound change.

Excited, Michelle shared an emotional message with the announcement of the arrival of ‘Becoming’, in he says that during his tour were able to connect with people from different parts of the world through their stories with joys, concerns and dreams.

He recalled that, although the world is facing difficult times due to the contingency of the Covid – 19, “it is time to reconsider our priorities and to find ways of remaking the world in the image of our hopes,” reads the press release.

Behind ‘Becoming’, is the talent and direction of Nadia Hallgren, who was able to translate what Michelle Obama represents to many, a strong woman, intelligent, who listens and is willing to help others.

I’m excited to share that on May 6, @Netflix will release BECOMING, a documentary directed by Nadia Hallgren that shares the stories of the amazing people I met after the release of my memoir. During this difficult time, I hope you’ll find some inspiration and joy in this film. pic.twitter.com/fqsIbhXYeL — Michelle Obama (@MichelleObama) April 27, 2020

