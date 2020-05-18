A star of ‘Scooby-Doo’ spoke of not having been invited to participate in ‘Scoob!’

Despite the joy that has many it has led to the return of a movie of Scooby Doo, it has been revealed that one of the protagonists of the films of the decade of the 2000s, not it seemed to him that the study had not considered returning to her role, news when it was revealed many fans have supported it.

Thanks to the outbreak of Covid-19 many films have had to be postponed to be able to get to the cinema, or as in the case of ‘Scoob!’, were sent directly to Video on Demand. The response of the film has been mixed, ensuring that the nostalgia and the inclusion of a shared world of characters from Hanna-Barbera, have caused many to enjoy the animated film.

Many have weighed in on the film and in an interview for Entertainment Tonight, the actor that gave life to Shaggy in the film ‘Scooby Doo’ and ‘Scooby-Doo 2: Monsters Unleashed’Matthew Lillard, spoke on ‘Scoob!’ and as is still annoying because the study did not consider him for the role .

“Yes, on ‘Scoob!’, I’m running out of good things to say. I wish them all the well. I hope that the movie work really well. I mean, yes, it is a drag. I was surprised that it happened. You already know, Hollywood is an interesting place. I have been for a long time and some of them (losing a paper) are easier to accept than others . That was a nuisance. I like to play the role, I like to have a legacy and a career of over 30 years. What I’ve been doing and I like it. It was a hassle”said Lillard.

Matthew Lillard not being in Scoob is a crime pic.twitter.com/hIxjyn4XnN — Ash Crossan (@AshCrossan) May 15, 2020

All fan this is sad because it never happened the third part of ‘Scooby Doo’ with Freddie Prinze Jr., Sarah Michelle Gellar, Linda Cardellini and Matthew Lillardin their respective roles. However, Lillard is still playing Shaggy in many animated projects up to the present, so you could say that for more than two decades, the role has been yours, and that the study does not consider to go back to a project important to the annoying truth.

Despite Matthew Lillard spoke evil that step with ‘Scoob!’ for not having been part of the film, fans will see a new adventure of Scooby Doo, with all your favourite characters plus many more surprises. The film is now available on Video on Demand, and features the voices of Will Forte, Zac Efron, Amanda Seyfried and Gina Rodriguez.