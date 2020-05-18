A reboot of ‘The Office’ is on the way, but not for the TV

The streaming platforms are without a doubt a business which is very profitable, after the extraordinary success of Netflix started to come out with some new that could give you a real competition, such is the case of ‘Peacock’, the new platform of NBC and Universal, and to give a greater impetus, prepare reboot of ‘The Office’, the award-winning series.

The possible reboot of ‘The Office’ it has been since a long time ago as a possibility but had not finalized anything, even at some time it was rumored after a meeting of the cast in the programme ‘Saturday Night Live’, but not finalized anything.

It all started when this platform has acquired the rights of this series and to this day after the announcement of the name of this new streaming platform is also announced that some series will be a reboot, among which stand out ‘Battlestar Galactica’, ‘Saved by the bell’ and of course ‘The Office’.

”’The Office’ comes back to us in January of 2021. I hope that we can imagine what it would be that great reset”said Bonnie Hammer, chairman of NBCU.

This series began transmissions in march 2005 and ended in may 2013 with 9 seasons under his belt and multiple awards as the Emmys, Teen Choice Awards, British Comedy Awards, Golden Globes, among others.

The platform of ‘Peacock’ will be ready by 2020 and it is expected that these new original series to begin from 2021 onwards, gradually.

Until now it has not been revealed whether this series will feature the original cast, as in the case of ‘Saved by the bell’ it was reported that part of its cast will be in this new start, and we hope that the reboot of ‘The Office’ is a similar case.