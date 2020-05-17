Yes you will come to the cinema

Mexico city, Mexico.

Tape The New Mutants, produced by 20th Century Studios, formerly 20th Century Fox, yes it will have its premiere in movie theaters in the united States, and will be screened on August 28, reported The Hollywood Reporter.

The project was the last of Disney, owned since a few months ago for 20th Century Studios, in receiving its new release date, because originally I was going to get to the cinemas on 3 April; even were rumors of the possibility of that went directly to the streaming platform Hulu.

The arrival of the New Mutants to the big screen has had various setbacks since it was filmed in 2017 and at first it was scheduled for the 13th of April 2018, but was then moved to three other dates: February 22, 2019, August 2, 2019 and the last on 3 April.

The feature film, a spin-off of the saga X-Men, was directed by Josh Boone, and focuses on a group of young mutants who are trapped in a secret facility, where they are subjected to painful tests; is starring Maisie Williams, Anya Taylor-Joy, Charlie Heaton, among others.