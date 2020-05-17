Who will lose the main characters of her virginity?

In many ways, Dawson”s Creek was ahead of its time. His characters not only dealt with issues such as substance abuse, mental illness, and the pain, but the writers have also opened the envelope with conversations about sex and sexuality. From the first day, Dawson Leery and his friends seemed to engage in conversations very candid about sex. The topic of virginity also speaks often to a great extent. But, who can lose their virginity the main characters?

Dawson Leery

Always romantic without remedy, it makes sense that Dawson Leery lose his virginity with his first girlfriend. From the beginning, Dawson is very expressive about how everyone around you are obsessed with sex and can’t understand why. While the fan of Spielberg has romantic relationships with a series of characters Dawson”s Creek in high school, don’t lose your virginity to Jen Lindley until the fifth season.

Pacey Witter

When Dawson”s Creek premiered for the first time, each member of the trio, golden was still a virgin. But, the strange Pacey Witter was the first to have sex. In his traditional style of “bad guy” loses his virginity with his English teacher from high school, Ms. Jacobs, also known as Tamara. As Pacey was only 15 years old at the time, had no sufficient legal age to give consent. Fortunately, their relationship finally comes to an end after another student listens to talk with Dawson.

Joey Potter

Always caught between a love triangle epic, many people assumed that Joey Potter would lose his virginity to his first love, Dawson. But, it was Pacey who finally lost his virginity in the fourth season. The two fled together between Junior and Senior, but in reality did not have sexual relations until your trip last year, to the surprise of other characters.

Jen Lindley

As one of the most complex characters in Dawson”s Creek, it is not surprising that Jen Lindley (played brilliantly by Michelle Williams) who loses her virginity is fraught with dubious consent. Although we do not receive details about your history, we know that the first time that Jen happens long before the first season of the program. Jen admits that she was only 12 years old when he had sex for the first time. He also shared that he was experiencing a ton with drugs and alcohol at that time, so there are many variables that contributed to his first time out much less than ideal.

Jack McPhee

Jack McPhee was one of those characters that made history on television. In fact, the kiss of Jack with her boyfriend, Ethan, in the third season of Dawson”s Creek marked the first kiss male gay broadcast on television in primetime. Things didn’t work out with Ethan, but Jack continued to have a relationship with Toby in seasons later. Despite all of this, Jack loses his virginity to a girl called Kate, who we know briefly in the episode of the Day of Valentine of the third season.

Andie McPhee

Andie McPhee is a character whose sexual history is a bit mysterious. Although it is considered a big problem when she and Pacey are sleeping together in the second season, the audience is not sure if her first time with him was really the first time. What we do know with certainty is that the couple ended up separating after that Andie cheated on Pacey. Fortunately, the pair was able to overcome the betrayal and become friends when all was said and done.

Audrey Liddell

Audrey Lidell, busy Phillips, gave Dawson’s Creek the breath of fresh air that I needed. Though finally comes out with Pacey, we know almost nothing about when they lost their virginity. However, the list simply would not be complete without including it.

A group of characters more incestuous that we have never seen. But, all the sex, lies and video tapes made Dawson”s Creek was a dynamic show to watch. You can catch up with the six seasons and 128 episodes on Hulu.