What was the cast of ‘Dawson”s Creek’ to 17 years of your last chapter?

Since its premiereearly 1998, ‘Dawson”s Creek’, was placed as one of the favorite seriesand not only public american, where it is native, but people from all over the worldas broke large records of hearing and marked all of this generation.

This series focused on the history four young of high school, facing the problem day-to-day of a teen common and current. During 6 seasons, he lived love and heartbreak, achievements and frustrations, loss of family, sexual awakening, but above all, the ‘fight’ by ‘to be someone’ in this world so great.

The May 14, 2003was a day particular for all fans of the series, as it is issued ‘All Good Things… Must come to an End’ (‘All good things … must come to an end’) your last chapter, and for 17 yearsremember with melancholy and emotion as of this date.

This is why we tell you now what was one of the protagonists of the series: James Van Der Beek, Katie Holmes, Michelle Williams, and Joshua Jackson.

James Van Der Beek ‘Dawson Leery’.

After this series, what we saw in different tv projects with special appearances.

In 2017, unfortunately, revealed through his Twitter, that when he was young and started in the acting world, suffered sexual harassment by men: “I grabbed the rear powerful men, me cornered with sexual conversations inaporpiadas when I was younger.”

It was up to the 2018 that had a role leading within the series “Pose’, of FX.

Katie Holmes ‘Joey Potter’

After the series he has participated in several projects in both television and in the seventh art, but it is more remembered for the relationship held with Tom Cruise, and with whom she had her only daughter, Suri Cruise.

The scandal came to life at the 2012when he launched the demand of divorce against the actor.

Their latest projects in film: ‘A Happening of Monumental Proportions’ (2017), ‘Dear Dictator’ (2018) and soon ‘Brahms: The Boy 2’.

Michelle Williams ‘Jen Lindley’

Of the 4, without doubt is the most recognized globally for their shares in large projects; the cinema has films like ‘My week with Marilyn’, ‘brokeback mountain’, ‘Manchester in front of the sea’ and ‘The great Showman’.

Received nominations from Oscars for best supporting actress for the film ‘Blue Valentine’ and ‘My Week with Marilyn’. It has also been the image of different and prestigious american brands.

Joshua Jackson ‘Pacey Witter’

After the series he has participated in several projects televisionas ‘Aurora Borealis’, which gave several awards; also what we saw in the series ‘The affair’.

In terms of his private life, he lived a romance with model and actress Diane Kruger, but 10 years after they ended their relationship abruptly and is date you do not know the reasons.

