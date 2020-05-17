Top5 songs of Christina Aguilera to have a good time on your birthday

It is one of the popular singers of the last decades; she was born in New York on 18 December 1980, so that today it is honoring 39 years of age. It is afro-ecuadorian, since his dad is originally from that country, although he was a sergeant in the Army of the united States.

In addition to being a singer, is a songwriter, actress, model, fashion designer, producer, television personality and businesswoman.

He began acting and singing since she was a child, through roles in stage productions and television programs, in which stand out Star Search and the show of Disney Channel, Mickey Mouse Club.

We leave you here 5 rolitas of this singer for you to relax and enjoy this day that it was born.

Genie In A Bottle

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kIDWgqDBNXA(/embed)

Candyman

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-ScjucUV8v0(/embed)

Not Myself Tonight

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=wt-tHcQR67Y(/embed)

Dirrty

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=4Rg3sAb8Id8(/embed)

Can’t Hold Us Down

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dg8QgUIKXHw(/embed)