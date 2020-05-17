The radical change of the gymnast McKayla Maroney

By Agencies | 8:14 pm 13 July, 2016

The gymnast american Mckayla Maroney, famous for the mask that he made after winning the silver in the London 2012 Games, and it led her to star in the meme ‘McKayla is not impressed’, is in the news in the world for its radical physical change.

In these days, Mckayla Maroney reappeared in the transmission of the US Women’s Gymnastics Olympic Trials, calling the attention quickly of the american press for its radical change. Operations on breast, faces and buttocks are evident.

Fan of Instagram. In this social network, you can appreciate in more detail the physical changes of the gymnast of 20 years, who would not be in the Olympic Games of River of Janeiro 2016. His followers claim that has much resemblance to Kylie Jenner, the youngest sister of Kim Kardashian.

What a socialite? The gymnast retired from the competitive world in February due to injuries in the knees and suffering from adrenal fatigue, however media such as the LIVING USED, ensure that it now intends to develop a career as a celebrity.