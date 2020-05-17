“The New Mutants” already has a release date in theaters







(CRHoy.com) The odyssey of “The New Mutants” you could have a happy ending despite everything.

The official Twitter account of the movie has shared a poster that reveals the release date and, yes, it will be in cinemas. According to the publication, at least in the united States, the tape will hit the cinemas on 28 August.

The way of the spin-off “X-Men” has been long and full of complications. In the beginning I was going to see the light in April 2018, but the first negative reactions, and the match at the box office with “Deadpool 2” caused to happen by February, 2019, and, subsequently, to August of the same year.

To his luck, the tape is returned to coincide with a production of the house, “Phoenix Dark”, and 20th Century Fox was bought by Disney, which caused a change in strategy. “The New Mutants”, it changed once more to date, this time to April of 2020.

No one could imagine that, by then, the world would be plunged into a global pandemic that would require the quarantine and the closure of cinemas, but it is what has happened to the movie starring Maisie Williams, Charlie Heaton, Anya Taylor-Joy and Henry Behind, among others.

During this time, there has been talk of a possible premiere in Disney+ as it has done, for example, “Artemis Fowl”, but the decision of the company is clear: “The New Mutants” is meant to be enjoyed on the big screen.