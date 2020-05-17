“The house of miniatures”: secrets and lies in Cosmo January 25 | Culture and entertainment

Secrets and lies are the main ingredients of “The house of miniatures” (2017), the mini-series era of the BBC starring Anya Taylor-Joy and directed by Guillem Morales, who will arrive at the channel Cosmo Saturday, January 25.

The fiction of three chapters, adaptation of the homonymous novel of Jessie Burton, has as its location the Amsterdam of the SEVENTEENTH century, the city reached by Nella (Taylor-Joy), a young victim of some serious debts that lead him to marry the wealthy merchant Johannes Brandt.

After moving to the mansion of her new husband, the young man discovers that it is a place full of secrets where he finds the rejection of his sister-in-law and the servants, and disinterest on the part of Johannes, who gives him a doll house to keep it entertaining.

With the intent to furnish it, the protagonist responsible for the manufacture of miniature replicas, but you never receive what you ask for, but mysterious pieces that reveal the secrets of the home of Brandt and that also seemed to predict the future.

In addition to the young Taylor-Joy (“Multiple”, “The witch”), the cast of “The house of miniatures” also features Romola Garai, Alex Hassell, Emily Berrington, Hayley Squires and Paapa Essiedu.

The command of the address is the Spanish Guillem Morales, who repeats with the BBC after the series “Inside no. 9” (2014) and “Decline and Fall” (2017), and who also directed the feature films “The uncertain inhabitant” (2004) and “The eyes of Julia” (2010).

“The house of miniatures”, with script by John Brownlow, was nominated to the BAFTA Awards in 2017 for Best Makeup and Hairstyling for television.

The viewers of Cosmo will be able to see the 3 chapters that make up this historical drama from 15:30 hours Saturday, January 25, and then be available on the main platforms of payment in the country.