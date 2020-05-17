The error fashion, which caused a swoon at Elle Fanning in Cannes

Elle Fanning grabbed dinner Chopard in Cannes for two important reasons: firstly, because she wore a dress spectacular Prada complemented with a necklace of impact of the signature host of the event and the second, because he fainted in the full event.

The actress was sitting next to his sister, Dakota Fanning in the event, when suddenly it faded and fell out of the chair on which she was sitting. As was obvious, the unfortunate event caused a stir among the guests.

The actor Colin Firth came quickly to Elle Fanning to assist her, and soon, the security team is in charge of escoltarla next to her sister, Dakota Fanning, outside of the event for which the young actress received the required attention by paramedics.

To clarify that there was nothing serious, Elle Fanning shared a post on his profile of Instagram in which he explains the reason for his fainting in which ensures that was because the dress was too tight and I was in “those days of the month”.

In the publication, the actress appears posing smiling in front of the camera and with the thumb raised. “Ups, I had a fainting tonight in my prom dress from Prada’s 1950s, But since all is well!”, wrote the actress alongside the hashtags #Vestidodemasiadoapretado and #elmomentodelmes”wrote in the photo caption.

Despite his fainting, Elle Fanning is checking in every one of his appearances during the 72nd edition of the Festival of Cinne Cannes is the queen of the event. In addition, he has played an incredible role as a jury member.

Elle debuted in cinema in the two years in the film I Am Sam, to interpret the stage of baby from the main character, which was played by her sister Dakota Fanning. In his recent appearances is the tape The demon Neon the Danish Nicolas Winding Refn, the biopic of the writer Mary Shelley, directed by Haifaa Al-Mansour; is expected to return in the lead role of Aurora in the aftermath of Maleficent next to Angelina Jolie.