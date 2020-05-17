The daughter of Salma Hayek, of 12 years, between girls richest in the world

Valetina Paloma is 12 years old and a fortune valued at $ 12 million. What are their last names? Pinault Hayek. His father is the French magnate François-Henri Pinault, owner of the conglomerate of luxury brands Kering, which form part of brands like Gucci, Balenciaga and Saint Laurent. And his mother is the actress of mexican origin Salma Hayek.

The small has crept into the list of the children of the world’s richest made by the british company of toys, Electric Ride on Cars. Valentina occupies the sixth place. Their fortune has been calculated in accordance with a trust that their parents have created of their name.









In April 2006, the protagonist of Frida he met the millionaire French in a art exhibition in Venice. From then it was not separated from him. In march 2007, the actress revealed that she was pregnant and in September was born the small.

The six children of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie appear in the sixth position of the list

Valentina lives with her parents between the united States, England and France. It is trilingual, thanks to the determination that your mother has put in you to learn Spanish. Has three older brothers: François and Mathilde, a fruit of the first marriage of his father, and Augustin, the son he had with the top-model Linda Evangelista.





The young man also has made his first steps in the world of cinema as a voice actresssince lent his voice to one of the characters from the animated film The prophet they produced their mother.

In the list Kids Rich List for 2020 appear other famous sons. The number one is occupied by the crown prince of Morocco, Moulay El Hassan, 16 years of age, whose fortune today is estimated at thousand millions of dollars. In the second place they appear the children of Beyonce and Jay Z, Blue Ivy and their brothers, the twins Sir and Rumi Carter, with 8 and almost 3 years old, respectively, already have 500 million dollars split between the three. The third position of the list is for the children of Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie, Pax, Zahara, Shiloh, Maddox, Knox and Vivienne. His fortune in a whole is estimated at $ 250 million.









Katie Holmes and Suri Cruise, the daughter he had with Tom Cruise, who also appears in the list of the 10 children of the world’s richest

Then continue to lye sons of Kim Kardashian and Kanye West, North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm, as they already have 40 million dollars in your bank account.

Other children who appear in the list are True Thomspon (daughter of Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson) $ 10 million; Phoebe Gates (daughter of Bill Gates) $ 10 million; Millie Bobby Brownalso with 10 million dollars and Suri Cruise, the only daughter in common Tom Cruise and Katie Holmes, whose fortune is valued at $ 5 million.







