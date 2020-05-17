The children of Miranda Kerr have to do tasks to earn money.

2020-05-17 06:30:06

The children of Miranda Kerr have to earn their pocket money and only get toys on “special occasions”.

The son of Miranda Kerr is saving his pocket money to buy a car when he is older.

The model for australia, which has Flynn of nine years with her ex-husband Orlando Bloom and Hart, 23 months, and Myles, of six months, with your spouse, the billionaire boss of Snapchat Evan Spiegel, want their children to grow up understanding the value of money for your older child have to do tasks to earn extra money and none of the children receive toys unless it’s a “special occasion”.

She said: “Flynn understands that when it comes to books, [we] can buy as many as you want, but the toys are only for special occasions, like a birthday or Christmas. It is simply not happening at any other time.

“You have to do the tasks you have to do, but if you do something extra like washing the car, then gets money out of pocket”.

“He did a lemonade stand with their friends and then saved that money because I told him I would have to buy your own car [one day].

“I grew up in a small rural town. My parents bought the cheaper house and had to work to ascend, and really taught me the value of working hard and saving”.

The founder of Kora Organics also believes that it is important for their children to become involved in works of charity.

She told InStyle magazine Australia: “Every time it is Christmas or thanksgiving, we gather together in family and we go to the local homeless shelter and helped pack boxes.

“We donate physically as a family and also financially, and we believe that that is important.

“Sometimes, Flynn and I cocinaremos a lot and we will take you to the Harvest Home [a shelter in THE for pregnant, homeless women] and eat together with them “.

The beauty 37-year-old admitted that Flynn has begun to understand that their parents, and the pregnant fiancée of Orlando, Katy Perry are famous, but never seemed unusual because it is all he has known.

She said: “Well, Flynn, obviously because now she’s nine years old, understands that his father is in movies and Katy have music, but in reality he has never known anything different.

“When I was little, probably three at the time, was with his grandparents and saw a picture of me on a billboard and then ran and hugged her.

“Now, I guess I understand, but that does not mean that it is different to the others because it does the same things that the other children in the school.”

