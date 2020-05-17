The catwalks from my smartphone

CARA DELEVINGNE FOR DSQUARED…

The ubiquitousFace Delevignesurprise us in this new campaign of the collection resort of Dsquared2with a character that good pruning having taken part in the casting of “Pepi,Luci,Bomy other girls of the heap” if the milestone of 80 have been filmed in full 2012. The short reflects the perfeccinesa addresses of popstar they defend like nobody’sDean&Dan Caten;the twins canadian ms fashionistas of the story go for a look eclcticoque reinterprets the baroque ms urban with a verykitsch.

The newly released angel of Victoria’s Secret you can’t do better, what is certain is that the supertop britnica has already made its first incursin in the cinema of the hand of KeiraKnightleyin the new version ofAnna Kareninato be the sister of Poppy looking for a hole in this acting? Talent is not missing, you may judge yourselves:

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=NlyxfOZ0gM4(/embed)



Cara Delevingne – Dsquared2 Resort



Cara Delevingne – Dsquared2 Resort

MIRANDA KERR FOR MANGO

On the other hand, this week confirmed another piece of news that also affects the clan of the bodies ms desired:Miranda Kerris the nuevaimagen of the campaign spring/summer 2013 MANGO. A real luxury to have thisangelms that set out in the rows of the signature espaola! The question is… to replace the goddess australian to the empress of the trends by the centuries of the centuries, or Kate Moss re-move the clothing fetish of the titan low-cost?

For the moment I leave you with these images of Miranda, the first belonging to the making of of the campaign of MANGO and the following instant a outfit great that the model has walked this week.



Miranda Kerr for MANGO



Y t quin eres? Face or a Miranda?

