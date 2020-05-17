The best and worst dressed on the red carpet of the Golden Globes 2020

By
Soniya Gupta
-
0


“Margot Robbie was encouraged to an outfit that brings freshness and stands out on the red carpet, combining in the top brightness with different tones to keep harmony with the makeup. At the bottom, the lighter shade complements well and makes us pay attention to the whole outfit without falling into excesses or an appearance of bloated, showing another trend of the night: the pockets. The movement of the hair and the length are ideal for the look”, synthesized Laura Jordan, an expert in fashion. For his part, María Gabriela Gurmandi, fashion stylist and image consultant of “Be your best”, said: “impeccable Margot at Chanel, with sequin top and skirt with pockets”

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here