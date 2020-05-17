Simone Bill loaded against the American Federation of Gymnastics: they were Not able to protect us

The medalist u.s. olympic team Simone Bill spoke again after 18 months since they revealed the abuse that suffered by the doctor of the Federation Gymnast of the country, Larry Nassar, and criticized the agency for its inability to protect the victims.

“Something like this hits you as strong as a train crash“noted Wednesday during their preparation for the competitions of the north american country.

“I don’t want to cry, but it is complicated to go back to an organization that failed us so many times. We had a single goal and did everything we asked, even when not wanted, and they were unable to comply with a single damn job. Had only one job, literally had a single job, and they were not able to protect us“stated Bill between tears.

The gymnast of 22 years still works under the Federation of Gymnastics, and also next to the Olympic Committee and Paralmímpico US, organizations that were cited by the FBI due to a series of neglect that allowed Nassar to continue with the abuse of their patientseven after the athletes questioned his methods in the summer of 2015, as he recalled the middle The Guardian.

Bill is in therapy to treat the emotional scars left by the abuse of Nassar and knows that progress will be very slow and even that a full recovery may not be possible: “The process of each is different, but is the most difficult part. I feel that perhaps I should be healed by this, or by this other, but it will be an open wound for a very long time and may never be closed”.

Last Sunday Simone Bill tweeted on his official account that the USOC failed to athletes.

The more I learn, the more I hurt. USAG failed us. USOC failed us. Many failed us. And they continue to fail us. Real and current change isn’t easy but it’s clear there’s a lot more work that needs to be done.https://t.co/owRBFtacfn — Simone Days (@Simone_Biles) August 5, 2019

Nassar is stopped for the rest of your life, and the USA Gymnastics was subjected to a thorough investigation of the relation to its handling of the leadership, the product of the scandal in which they were involved over a dozen athletes.

The emotional statements of Simone Days:

Emotional @Simone_Biles expresses frustration toward USA gymnastics at the 2019 U. S. Championships. pic.twitter.com/eM9ameQw6e — Olympic Channel (@olympicchannel) August 7, 2019



