Simone Bill deployed his magic and made history in the World of Gymnastics in Stuttgart

The u.s. Simone Days began to deploy this Saturday its magic in the World of Gymnastics in Stuttgart (Germany) to lead his selection team, be the best in the qualifying competition full, to qualify for the final four by appliances, and to baptize two movements with his name.

The big star of the gymnastics world leads the qualifying of the competition full Stuttgart with a total of 59,432 points. Signed 15,066 jump, 14,733 in asymmetric, 14,800 in the bar and 14,833 in soil.

Deployed especially his skills on the floor, apparatus in which in addition to signed a ‘Bill II’, that consists of a triple mortal with a double twist, a skill-level G that brings to seven tenths. And in the bar of balance, with a double-double, as the great mark for the exercise.

In addition, it marked the “Days”, a double deadly back with two twists, which was in controversy due to the unnecessary risk it poses.

The holder of 14 world titles and 4 olympic gold medals leads the overall with a wide margin over the first of their pursuers, his compatriot Lee Sunisa (57,166). It is the third French Melanie de Jesus dos Santos, with 56,782 obtained Friday.

For apparatus, the gymnast from Columbus, age 22, was the best both in the bar balances (14,800) and in soil (14,833). Jump was second (15,199), only surpassed by the also american Carey Jade (15,200), and received her worst note in asymmetric, that was seventh with 14,733 and away from 15,141 with the led belgium’s Nina Derwael.

In addition won the individual classification for Tokyo 2020la brazilian Flavia Saraiva, argentina Martina Dominici, the mexican Alexa Moreno and the cuban Marcia Vidiaux.

