Seeking millionaire agreement with victims of Larry Nassar | More Sports

The olympic team, u.s. gymnastics, USA Gymnastics, announced that it will seek to pay $ 215 million as compensation to the group of athletes victims of the exmédico of the team, Larry Nassar.

The gymnasts affected will have to vote if they take the deal or if they decide to continue with their respective demands.

Larry Nassar, who was the team’s doctor, was sentenced in 2018 to 300 years in prison after being convicted of sexually abusing 265 women.

A year later, the institution was declared to be in bankruptcy to be able to help in each of the cases.

The owner of USA Gymnastics, Li Li Leung, commented that “it has always been our purpose to reach an agreement with all our creditors during the bankruptcy process”.

“Although we have not yet reached an agreement with the committee representative of the survivors, we are still waiting to achieve it”, he concluded.

Confirmed the agreement, USA Gymnastics would come out of the bankruptcy.

Among the athletes who are abused by Nassar are McKayla Maroney, Aly Raisman, Maggie Nichols, Gabby Douglasand Simone Days.