SAGA TEEN – The new era of ‘High School Musical’ Disney+: “we Want to reflect the diversity of today’s youth”

The return of the saga teenager ‘High School Musical’ is one of the great bets of Disney+ where it is available ‘High School Musical: The musical: The series’. A reinterpretation of the formula of the film trilogy created by Peter Barsocchini, which aims to “reflect the diversity” that exists in the youth of today. “We want to show how are the teens of 2020”, declares Tim Federle, showrunner of the fiction.

The series tells how the students of East High School, the same institute where ambientaron the three original films, they prepare a musical for the feast of winter inspired, precisely, in the world of ‘High School Musical’, a project promoted by miss Jenn (Kate Reinders), who participated as an extra in the series of Disney Channel. In this reinterpretation, the students Nini Salazar-Roberts (Olivia Rodrigo) and Ricky Bowen (Joshua Bassett) will have to interpret to Gabriella and Troy. A hard challenge, since both of the students had been a couple prior to participating in the school play.

In this way, ‘HSM: The music: The series’ breaks with the concept of a reboot, bringing a new perspective to the saga. “When you get ready for the revival of a play, though the actors, the set, the costumes, even the adaptations are different, really the plot is the same. This series is not intended to show what happened 15 years later, but to offer a completely new experience. We reject the idea of a reboot,” explains Federle in a press conference on telematics.

BET ON THE VISIBILITY OF LGBT

Among the new elements of the new era of the saga underlines its commitment to a plot up to date that seeks to reflect the reality that adolescents of today and their diversity. “One of the reasons that make ‘High School Musical’ in the present is to reflect how it has evolved the teen years in these 15 years”, she explains. An example of this is the change of the character of Sharpay, originally performed by an actress, Ashley Tisdale, in this version reinterprets Joe Serafini as Seb Matthew-Smith.

Federle has wanted to show its commitment to the LGBT community at the time to portray the diversity in the series. “That a boy will be able to be Sharpay is the natural evolution of the youth of 2020, as is the fact that Nini, the protagonist, has two mothers,” says the showrunner, who adds that he had the support of Disney during the process of creative.

“The first time that Olivia Rodrigo read the script I had a certain fear, since it is a series Disney. But I had the support of the company, that he wanted to be a new legacy of family values”, explains the creator, who says that among his inspirations for fiction was the style of humor of ‘The Office’, the original british one that starred Ricky Gervais.

“A SAGA THAT MARKED AN ENTIRE GENERATION”

Something that the team of ‘casting’ sought was that the main protagonists were too adolescent to give “the greatest authenticity possible” to the series. “I did the test for the project when he was 17 years old,” says Joshua Bassett, which details that in the final hearing played on several songs composed by him. “I feel very fortunate to be in a saga as ‘High School Musical’, which marked a whole generation,” adds Olivia Rodrigo.

In addition to starring in the series, both have composed several songs for the fiction, which has meant an extra challenge to the creative level. “It has been a fantastic experience, being an amazing opportunity, we have a creative team of wonderful, a cast of formidable and have written several songs with Joshua has been fantastic,” declares the actress.

“I’ll never forget the first time that Olivia sang one of my compositions. It has been a challenge to write them, had to follow the plot of the series, what they felt the characters,” says the interpreter.