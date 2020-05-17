‘Riverdale’: Lili Reinhart talks about the kiss most controversial of the series – News series

A part of the fans were scandalized after the passionate scene between the characters.

Beware, SPOILERS! Do not continue reading if you’re not going to date with ‘Riverdale’

The last episode of Riverdale has surprised everyone by including an unexpected moment: Betty and Archie have been kissed, I Barchie is real! In ‘Chapter 74: Wicked Little Town’ (4×17), the couple had to rehearse for the talent contest, but they ended up kissing passionately, which has caused more of a comment outraged by the fans.

In the case of one of the most anticipated moments, and seeing the revolution it has caused, Lili Reinhart has taken to his Twitter account to ask calm the supporters after his meeting with the character of KJ Apa. “Something to think about: you don’t have to agree or support the decisions of Betty, but it is a young girl. It is discovering, as all over the world. Sometimes people do bad things”, has written to the actress.

The meeting occurred on the episode of music, so the fans were already expecting that to happen, something big. The tensions of Betty and Archie with their respective partners have helped to produce this meeting, something that, on the other hand, a large part of the ‘fandom’ I was eager to see. However, those who support Betty and Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Archie and Veronica (Camila Mendes) are not in agreement with the words of Reinhart.

A user of Twitter explains that she has also been “a young girl” and ensures that “the infidelity never happened to me by the head. There are things that can be justified in a relationship, but trick when it never has gone with you… Especially after a fight stupid… Not”.

We will have to wait for the next episode to see how the situation evolves. Remember that you can continue the season 4 of Riverdale in Movistar+.

Source: ComicBook