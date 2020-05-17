Police calls for players that no longer show off their homes for safety

The Fans

Mexico city / 06.04.2020 14:02:54





Due to the quarantine covid-19several players have decided to upload to social networks, the way in which they are kept in shape, however the authorities have advised that they do not do, or show aspects of their homes or mansions in which they pass the confinement.

According to media Spainthe police in that country was very clear with the players, as knowing the interior of their homes burglaries become more common, due to that there are a lot of bands that operate in this way.

The message was not only for the players, but also for all high-performance athletes, which includes to the general population.

In the past, several players such as Alvaro Morata, Lucas Vázquez, Thomas Partey, Casemiro or Isco Alarcon, were victims of theft in their homes in Madrid; Pique, Joaquín (Betis), among others, have also been affected.

In that sense, the police ask for learn from the mistakes of the past and avoid new drinks bitter.