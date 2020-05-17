The Kardashian sisters, Kim, Khloé, Kourtney, Kylie and Kendall, are perhaps the most famous people on the planet. Their lines of clothes and make-up and social networks have made billions. Someone that few know is to Rob Kardashianthe only male child of Kris Jenner.

Rob used to be a recurring character during the first seasons of ‘Keeping up with the Kardashians’always spending fun times with her sisters, until she decided to move away a little from the cameras.

Rob Kardashian was one of the most handsome men in Hollywood

When I was in the series, was requested by the followers of the program due to its muscular body, made several work of modeling, both in the united States and abroad. The breakdown of Khloé to Lamar Odom led to Rob’s departure.

The depression led to the Rob Kardashian of obesity

It went through several stages of depression with the time, bringing to abuse the junk food and gained a bunch of weight, reaching despite more than 130 kilosleaving behind the image of a beau that had in his youth. Tried to return to television with his own program ‘Rob and Chyna’ but it only lasted one season. He separated from his former wife, Black Chyna and is located in a controversial fight custody for his daughter Dream.

At present, Rob Kardashian has lost weightwith the help of her sisters, and has been active working on his clothing line and also appearing in some episodes of the reality show.

We recommend in the video