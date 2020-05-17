Pedro Pascal became the actor most popular in the world

The chilean actor Pedro Pascal continues to attract worldwide recognition.

Following his debut in series such as “Narcos”, “Games of Thrones” and “Mandalorian”the series of Star Wars that was released the 12 of November on the platform of streaming Disney+, the actor today received a new recognition. The actor rose to 179 in the ranking of IMDb(Internet Movie Database) and came to the the first place of “the celebrities most popular”, thus becoming the actor’s most popular in the world.

Great hosting of the series belonging to the universe of Star Wars has been one of the main reasons for the aumeriannto popularity of Pascal. The production round the life of a warrior that emerges after the fall of the Empire. Before the onset of the First Order. Or in other words, three years after “Episode VI: return of the Jedi”.

In this way, the actor stood by on artists such as Emilia Clark, the protagonist of “Game of Thrones” and even Joaquin Phoenix, who has the main role in the hit movie “Joker” and up to date is in place number 13 the list of celebrities most popular.

Currently, the second place of this rankin is an actor Tobias Menziesprobably, for his role in “The Crown”. The third and fourth position is for Katherine McNamara and Naomi Scott, respectively.

It is worth remembering that this list varies constantly according to the opinions of the users of the platform and also to new releases. Even so, chile’s 44-year-old-originally from Santiago – it takes several days staying on the list.

The next film that will premiere the actor will be Wonder Woman 1984, the second part of the tape starring Gal Gadot, and will be directed by Patty Jenkins. The premiere of this film is expected to June 2020.

