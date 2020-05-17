Olivia Munn recommended to freeze our eggs

Claims that avoids worrying about the biological clock and lose the opportunity to be mothers with the age

The actress Olivia Munn (35) has not wanted to take the risk that the biology will play a trick on them, so a few years ago decided to freeze “a lot” of eggs if you some day want to have children.

“I already have 35 years and I am in a risk group. Years ago froze a lot of eggs. I went to the doctor, I did the tests and told me: ‘do you Know?, you have a lot of eggs. You are very lucky’. One of my friends, who has my same age, went to the doctor, they did tests, and told him that his count of eggs was that of a 50 year old woman. In contrast, I had the amount that you have with 30, 40 years, when you have a lot”, told Olivia during the podcast Anna Faris, ‘Anna Faris is Unqualified’.

The actress, who has been leaving almost two years with the NFL player Aaron Rodgers (32), believes that all women should have their eggs frozen so they could avoid the concerns about her biological clock, as the possibility of having children would always be there.

“In fact, I’ve started to recommend it to my friends. It is no longer something experimental and I think that all women should do it. For once, you should not be worrying about the clock. You don’t have to worry about your work or anything. Are there. In addition, why not do it?”, was happy with Olivia.

DO NOT MISS:

Olivia Munn and her fearless career