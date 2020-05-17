Olivia Munn: inspiracin noventera full color

Updated 28/05/2018 15:02



The dcada de los 90 tackles our closet from a few seasons ago with garments nostlgias. Now it is the turn of the sets with prints equal -although the fabrics can be different – that remind us of films like Cluelessmaking icnicos the costumes monocromticos with eye-catching patterns.

Actress Olivia Munn bet by the formula noventera of the century XXl with a set of two pieces: shirt and pantaln high-rise with a print full of color and patterns mixed with polka dots, stripes and flowers.

There are many ways to combine this trend that we may call “matchy is too cool“ (the equality is very cool). It is best to coordinate the clothing, the styling from head to toe with tops, skirts, shirts or jeans.

Mix prints with a print full of color, as do celebrities as Taylor Swift or Irina Shayk.

Supporting the fashion espaola, inspiration perfect for this look comes of the hand of Beatriz Pealver, quin continue to TELVA your inspiracin to create these majestic designs print geometric: was on a trip to Cuba and was inspired in the stained glass windows of their churches.

Shirt model Albearof Beatriz Pealver (c. p. v.)

Leggings model Monserratof Beatriz Pealver (c. p. v.)

Stilettos in lila, of Zara (39,99 euros).