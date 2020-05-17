Olivia Munn explains why Psylocke is not in X-Men: Dark Phoenix

MADRID, Feb 13. (CulturaOcio) –

Fox continues to prepare the launch of Dark Phoenix, the latest installment of the saga X-Men before the deal with Disney to cash in on. The film will bring back many personal of the previous installments as jean Grey, Xavier, Magneto or Beast. However, there is a mutant that will not be in the film: Psylocke (Mariposa Mental).

The actress Olivia Munn, who played Psylocke in X-Men: Apocalypse, has revealed to Entertainment Tonight Canada that his character will not be in the next movie. And apparently everything is due to an incompatibility in your agenda.

“I was shooting The Predator at that timeso I didn’t have time to go to the shoot. Simply I will tell you that I am not in the movie,” said Munn, referring to her lead role in the reboot of the franchise Predator from Shane Black.

The last time it appeared Psylocke was at the end of Apocalypse, when he managed to shake off the yoke of the villain and escaped to find its destiny. Many fans assumed that it would follow the steps of Storm and is about to join the X-Menbut it seems that is not the case.

In any case, the actress showed cautious when speaking about his character, since in their latest statements Munn mentioned the possibility of Dark Phoenix is divided into two parts, something that Fox has not referred to. “I can not say more because the last time I spoke to sent me a note. I’m just not in this“, he added.

Written and directed by Simon Kinberga veteran in the franchise X-Men for the first time sitting in the director’s chair, Dark Phoenix will hit cinemas on the 7th of July 2019.