Obama criticizes indirectly to Trump during a public event virtual

The former president of united States Barack Obama criticized this Saturday, indirectly, to his successor Donald Trump for the management of the pandemic COVID-19 and the deepening of inequalities in the country.

During a ceremony virtual delivery of diplomas to students of the network universities historically black (HBCU), the exmandatario democrat said that “the pandemic has buried finally, the idea that policymakers know what they do”.

“Many of them don’t even pretend that they are responsible,” added the former president in one of his few public interventions since the pandemic began in the united States.

Also stressed that the health crisis is a revealing of the inequalities suffered by the black population of the country, and seemed to demonstrate their outrage, without mentioning it expressly, for the murder of Ahmaud Arbery, a young african american 25 years of age gunned down on February 23 while jogging in a park in the residential district of Brunswick, in the southern state of Georgia.

“A disease like this casts a light on the underlying inequalities and the burden that historically supported the black communities in this country”, he added.

“What we see when a black man jogging, and there are people who decide to stop him, question him, and kill him if he does not submit to their questions.”

The former president is expressed in a second virtual quote on Saturday night, this time in prime-time, at 20H00 local (00H00 GMT), during an event broadcast on various television channels called “Graduate Together”, aimed at young people who have been left without graduation as high school graduates.

In private, Obama called the management of the pandemic COVID-19 by Donald Trump as “a disaster, chaotic absolute”, on the occasion of a telephone conversation with excolaboradores held on 8 may, according to american news media.

There noted that it will “all the time necessary to campaign for Joe Biden in the most intense possible” in the face of the November elections. Obama expressed his official support to his vice-president April 14.

“Vote”, tweeted last week when responding to Trump, who had denounced a campaign against him which he referred to as “Obamagate”.

Barack and Michelle Obama will participate in a third ceremony on the 6th of June, called “Dear Class of 2020”, in which also present will be the singer Lady Gaga and the militant pakistani and Nobel peace prize winner Malala Yousafzai.

