Netflix Dangerous Lies top 10 online subtitling exceeds a Rescue Mission | Dangerous Lies | Camila Mendes | Movies united States

Netflix has become the entertainment platform of choice for many people worldwide due to the quarantine that meet the majority of countries because of the coronavirus. Proof of this is the success that it has achieved one of his more recent films: Rescue mission.

The film starring Chris Hemsworth (82% on Rotten Tomatoes), recognized for her role as Thor in the UCM, he saw the light on the 24th of April and became one of the premiere most successful in the history of the aforementioned streaming service. However, his reign has been threatened.

April 30, premiered Dangerous Liesa thriller of suspense that has as its protagonists Camila Mendes and Jessie T. Usher. The plot revolves around Katie Franklin, a caregiver who unexpectedly inherits the vast fortune of an old man who took care of her. She and her husband move into the vast mansion, where they discover more money, but also come wrapped up in situations mysterious, in addition to being investigated by the police.

Rescue mission whose original name is Extraction and is directed by Sam Hargrave, went to second place in the top 10 of preferences in the united States and was Dangerous Lies the one that moved it and took the lead.

However, it is believed that most of people already saw the movie Tyler Rake (name of the character played by Hemsworth) and were attracted by the mysterious title of Dangerous Lies, which does not have a distribution very recognized and has gotten a poor (46% on Rotten Tomatoes).

REVIEW ON NETFLIX OF “DANGEROUS LIES”

A caregiver in bankruptcy unexpectedly inherit the property of his patient, but his newly acquired wealth hidden secrets, deception and danger.

THE DATA

It has been confirmed that Netflix would be planning a sequel of Rescue Mission.