Musical career of Christina Aguilera, who releases new album – Music and Books – Culture

“For the first time show me as I am,” says Christina Aguilera about her new album, launched on the 15th of June under the label RCA Records, and with which, for the seventh time in his career, reached the ‘top’ 10 of the Billboard 200.

“I tried to reconnect with the girl I have inside me, with my true self… Christina María Aguilera (the daughter of a military origin ecuadorian and a professor in irish-German). The process was a release and it took me to compose this album, which for the first time show me as I am,” he said in the presentation.

The result of this “liberation” did not wait: it was directly to the ‘top’ 10 hits of the magazine ‘Billboard’ in the first week, something that the pop diva could not since his debut almost 20 years ago.

After the advancement of the songs ‘Like I Do’, ‘Accelerate’ (with TyDolla $ign & 2 Chainz) and ‘Twice’, in addition to the successful single ‘Fall in Line’, a duet with Demi Lovato, and with a feminist message very powerful, the new yorker published its long-awaited album ‘Liberation’, six years after the launch of ‘Lotus’.

For the recording of the 15 cuts, in the famous Sanctuary Studios of Los Angeles, was attended by producers, composers and collaborators from the likes of Kanye West (‘Maria’ and ‘Accelerate’), Anderson Paak (‘Sick of Sitting’ and ‘Like I Do’) and Julia Michaels (‘Right Moves’ and ‘Deserve’).

This is the eighth studio album of the artist, one of the great icons of the female pop of the past two decades, since its debut, with the album ‘Christina Aguilera’ (1999), has sold more than 50 million copies of his works and has won five Grammy awards, a Latin Grammy and a star on the famous Walk of Fame of Hollywood.

After a decade without getting to the stage in a tour, will present his new album with a ‘tour’ in north America, which will begin on the 25th of September, and for the announced 24 dates in some of the precincts most important, as the Radio City Music Hall, in his hometown of New York.

A voice portentous,

Christina Aguilera is one of the great voices of his generation, and since its debut has not stopped experimenting with different musical genres. And although experiments have not always have been successful, perhaps one of its great virtues is to not always play it safe.

In ‘Liberation’ makes it all a waste of vocal talent, which led her back to the top of the sales charts, after waiting for six years without new material from the singer.

The beginning instrumental of the album, with the piece ‘Liberation’, gives way to the interlude ‘Searching for Maria’, to songs like ‘Maria’ and ‘Sick of Sittin’, the court ‘Dreamers’ and the partnerships ‘Fall in Line’ (with Demi Lovato), ‘Right Moves’ (with Keida and Shenseea) and ‘Like I Do’ (with GoldLink).

Complete the disk ‘Deserve’, ‘Twice’, ‘I Don’t Need It Anymore’, ‘Accelerate’, ‘Pipe’ (a duet with britain’s Lewis Hamilton, the champion of the Formula (1), ‘Masochist’ and ‘Unless It’s With You’, reminiscent of the best time of Aguilera. “On ‘Liberation’ is closer than ever to the right path for their immense skills,” said the music magazine ‘Rolling Stone’.

The publication included Aguilera in the list of the 100 singers history’s greatest (in post 58), noted that songs such as ‘Genie in a Bottle’ (that had the Spanish translation), ‘Beautiful’ and ‘Ain’t No Other Man’, and said that “has had the finesse and power of a queen of the ‘blues’ since he was a child star”.

A year after recording ‘Reflection’ for the soundtrack of the movie ‘Mulan’ (Disney), in 1998, Christina Aguilera released her first album. This was a worldwide success thanks to topics such as ‘Genie in a Bottle’, ‘What a Girl Wants’ and ‘come on Over Baby’ (‘All I Want is You’), which became one of the great stars teens of the era, alongside Britney Spears, his partner in the tv programme ‘Mickey Mouse Club’.

After winning a Grammy to the artist’s revelation, the singer, originally from ecuador, he released his Spanish-language album ‘My reflection’, which won the Latin Grammy for best pop vocal album female, in the same year that he published his album of Christmas My Kind of Christmas’.

With the success of the single ‘Lady Marmalade’ (2001), from the soundtrack of the film ‘Moulin Rouge’ (with Lil’ Kim, Mýa and Pink), Aguilera released ‘Stripped’ (2002). With this album, which showed his image more sexual, he ended up a chance to consolidate. Includes ‘Beautiful’, one of the most important themes of his career, in addition to other as ‘Dirty’ and ‘Fighter’.

‘Back to Basics’ (2006), ‘Bionic’ (2010) and ‘Lotus’ (2012) complete discography of this artist, who in 2008 released the compilation album ‘Keeps Gettin’ Better: A Decade of Hits’.

Surpassed its stage as trainer of the us version of the programme ‘The voice’, Christina Aguilera back to focus on her and promises to return to the stardom of pop music.

She is also an actress

In addition to music, Christina Aguilera has experience in front of the cameras. To begin, we must remember that he began his career in the tv programme ‘Mickey Mouse Club’, the Disney channel, in which he shared the limelight with other future stars, including Justin Timberlake, Britney Spears and Ryan Gosling.

In 2010 he made his debut as a protagonist in the film in the musical film ‘Burlesque’ alongside Cher, in the who shared the bill with Eric Dane, Cam Gigandet, Julianne Hough, Alan Cumming, Peter Gallagher, Kristen Bell and Stanley Tucci.

That same year she briefly appeared in ‘Mission Rockstar’. He also lent his voice to the tape lively ‘Emoji’, the movie (2017).

And this year we will see Zoe, to the side of the French seydoux and the scottish Ewan McGregor.

MIRIAM SOTO

EFE Reports

On Twitter: @EFEnoticias