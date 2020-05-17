Michelle Obama rents a house in Hollywood with pond shark

Michelle Obama he rented one of the homes most unique and impressive of the Hollywood Hills only for a couple of days last week. The house, which went on sale last year for 35 million dollars and now its price has reduced to 23 million, is more commonly known as the ‘house of sharks’ (Shark House) for having a pond of around 1000 litres with several specimens of this animal in its interior.

The mansion has never had an owner who lived in it, just a few rentals a shooting, according to published TMZ. An estate agent has revealed to the cited means that Michelle could be exploring the neighborhood, or that house in particular, to move. Now that she and her husband, the former president of the united States Barack Obamanot tied anything in Washington D. C., they could be thinking about moving to the west coast.









The pond with small sharks has stairs leading to a platform in the centre.

(lv)









The search for a new home for the obamas in Los Angeles would make a lot of sense due to its recent agreement with Netflix to produce series and movies. For the moment it is known that the marriage Obama goes to work on a serial about the rise of Donald Trump to power based on the book by Michael Lewis The fifth risk.

Located in the exclusive neighborhood of Doheny Estatesconsists of more than 1,000 square metres spread over three floors including seven bedrooms, 12 bathrooms, and amazing views of the city of Los Angeles. In the pond that became famous to the home they have inhabited shark triáquidos, pintarrojas or cat fish, sharks hangover and the suño cuckold, in addition to manta rays and other fish. The raft has steps leading down to a platform in the centre where residents can sit and watch the animals.

Michelle and Barack Obama in a file photo.

(Instagram)



















Among his many stays it also has a specific room for smoking, several jacuzzis, freezer tequila specialized and more fish tanks. The property is listed by unique real estate agents Tomer Frideman and Kurt Rappaport, in addition to being announced in relator.com.

Apparently, it took strong security measures and to preserve their intimacy while the former first lady spent the night there. The owner had to turn off all the security cameras, as reported by some american media.

The mansion consists of more than 1,000 square metres spread over three floors.

(lv)

















