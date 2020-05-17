Michelle Obama gives a look into his life in “Becoming”







(CRHoy.com) Michelle Obama offers an intimate look at his life before, during and after his role as the first lady of the united States of America in his new documentary “Becoming”.

Are some of the memories that the former first lady has revealed in his autobiography of the same name, and which was translated into English as “My story”. The book sold over two million copies in its first two weeks for sale in the united States in 2018, and it is hoped that the documentary will have the same reception by the public.

The inspiring tape is centered on the tour, the wife of Barack Obama made by the united States to present his book, in which he toured 34 cities. The events in stadiums and huge full of people, worthy of a star, are combined with the behind-the-scene that shows the former first lady with his mother and brother, his team, his bodyguards and up to her famous husband. Even made some brief appearances with their daughters, Sasha and Malia, something very unusual.

Michelle does some interesting revelations about her life and about the intimacy in the White House, during the period in which Obama was the president of the united States.

On Twitter, he devoted a series of publications to anticipate the premiere of the documentary, in which he spoke of his childhood, but also of inspiring stories of women she met during the last few years. “In Becoming, you will come to know the story of Shayla, an extraordinary woman, and her family.” Your love and sacrifice will inspire and I can not wait to share their story,” he said.

One of the more poignant moments of the production, is when Michelle refers to her decision to go to university. The counselor, according to the account in the documentary, accusing it of being too “ambitious” for choosing Princeton.

In addition, the former first lady referred to your college days and the discrimination they suffered for that time. “One of my roommates in the university, he moved because his mother’s horrified that I was of color,” says in the film. “He felt that his daughter was in danger. I was not ready for that.”

During the movie, account that to have been the first lady was “the greatest honour” of his life. “But how many people are in that position of being the center of attention of all?”, is question. “Every gesture you make, every flicker, is analyzed. The world is watching your every move. Your life no longer belongs to you”.

The tape is now available on Netflix.