Marvel | “The New Mutants”: What Scenes of the movie they returned to record? The director responded to the controversy | X-Men

“The New Mutants” it is one of the films of Marvel’s most anticipated by the fans of the comics. After its delay for almost two years, started to create rumors that production had returned to record scenes —reshoots— with the actors during that time, but the information was clarified by the director Josh Boone.

In conversation with Entertainment Weekly, the filmmaker behind “The New Mutants”, the next film in Marvel next to “Black Widow”rejected have returned to record scenes for the film, and gave a simple reason why that could not be possible.

“We all said that we went back to record scenes! We’ve never done new shots” he said Josh Boone. “If there had not been a fusion of everything, I’m sure we would have made new takes of the same way that we do all the movies. Not even we did that because for when it was realized the union of the material and everything was settled, everyone (the actors) were older”.

In that sense, the physical change of the characters would have been too noticeable and would affect the continuity of the story. The filming of “The New Mutants” started in July of 2017, and almost all of the movie was filmed at the State Hospital in Medfield, location that served as the center of experimentation in young mutants in the universe X-Men.

“The film is exactly the film we set out to do. I was nervous when they spoke to reprogram or re-edit because I was going to be very differentbut honestly, that is exactly what we set out to do,” he told Maisie Williams to EW.

The british actress plays the Wolfsbane in the tape Marveland it would follow the footsteps of its sister television Sophie Turner —Jean Grey in “X-Men: Apocalypse” and “Dark Phoenix”—part of the cinematic world of the X-Men.

As you recall, in march of 2019, Disney completed its purchase of FOXand finally became the owner of such characters as the X-Men and The Fantastic Four. Therefore, “The New Mutants“it will be the second film of the mutants to be distributed under the label of Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures.

ON “THE NEW MUTANTS”

The tape is based on the original comic of the same name, and chronicles the lives of five young mutants that live in isolation in a psychiatric center, which is also used as a secret facility to perform experiments on humans.

Maisie Williams (“Game of Thrones”), Charlie Heaton (“Stranger Things”), Anya Taylor-Joy, Alice Braga, Blu Hunt, Henry Behind make up the cast of “The New Mutants”.

(embed)https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8-NpkLpPKKw(/embed)