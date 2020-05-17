Magnolia Market, the new mecca of modernity in the middle of Texas

If someone speaks in Waco of ‘Silos’all the world knows to what it refers. And is that some old stores of grain to a step of the city texas have become the new place of reference for those seeking an unhurried lifestyle, without renouncing to the design, with products of proximity and contact with the nature; that is to say, what we label as slow life and that could also be defined as ‘quality of life’.

The history of Waco you are sadly associated with the siege and subsequent slaughter stemming from the police assault to the headquarters of the sect of the branch Davidians in 1993. The event, which took place about 14 kilometres away from the town, was settled with 80 deaths and gave back to the planet.

The decline of the cereal industry and the cotton left empty silos that today they are reborn as the mecca of modernity and an example of ‘slow life’

Since then, its more than 120,000 inhabitants strive to show the world that there is a city of fanatics, on the contrary. For those who do not know, suffice it to say that Waco is the city of famous actors such as Steve Martin and Jennifer Love Hewitt or the singer Jessica Simpson.

Magnolia Market is the market that we would expect to find in Copenhagen, but it is difficult in Texas. Photo: Magnolia Market.

Slow life

Cross the Brazos river and lake Waco for recreation, is one of the localities that have best understood in Texas the concept of slow life, which has been embraced as an exponent of quality of life. Its greatest exponent is in The Silos, home of the magnificent Magnolia Market and a model of rehabilitation and recovery of spaces that have carried out the Fundación Magnolia.

The closure and decline of the cotton industry and grain farming of the valley of the Brazos river began in the late 50’s. Little by little, industries, and peripheral businesses were closing. These silos, which in their day were a symbol of the city, left the store in the 90’s and were completely abandoned to their fate.

The entrepreneurial spirit of a group of young people, led by Chip and Joanna Gaineshas enabled their rehabilitation, and a new splendour, transformed into a zone of modernity and design, home of the Magnolia Marketwithout a doubt the market more hipster throughout Texas, and that we would expect to find in Copenhagen or in Amsterdam, but surely not in the middle of the american State.

A paradise for lovers of decorating. Photo: Magnolia Market.

Magnolia Market

The sunny days, the grass in front of the main building of the complex The Silos it gets packed with families looking to spend a quiet day of shopping and games. The children were having fun while the older ones go to the inside of the silos for buy objects of decoration and interior design, clothing brand organic tissues or food of the local producers.

In fact, the Magnolia Market has its own line of decorative objects. This includes scented candles for home, cups, dishes, pots, blankets… as Well as a line of basic cotton (organic) with bags, t-shirts and hoodies.

In case outside little, also can make with small bags of the coffee that they themselves roasted.

Photo: Magnolia Market.

Orchard, garden and workshop

At the time of eating, the resort brings together a dozen of food trucks, considered one of the concentrations of this famous concept of restoration in all of Texas. From sandwiches to pizza, going for barbecues meat, biscuits, ice cream, roasted chicken… there is no menu that is not referred to, nor tasty sin sweet or salty.

Magnolia Market is the example that even fast food can be also good, if you take care of the raw materials and spoils the product

An important part of the complex is the garden-garden that Joanna Gaines wanted to ride on one of the sides. His idea was to create a space where children could learn the care of the vegetables, the attention that is needed by the plants, or how to cultivate and grow flowers, among others.

A dozen of foodtrucks satisfy any whim gastro. Photo: Magnolia Marke.

Designed as a botanical garden, with paths, fountains and wooden palisades, is a beauty, worthy of the best landscape. In addition, is complete with a small shop that sold seeds and supplies, so that the visitors can plant flowers, plants or vegetables in their homes, to the back, from what they have learned.

It is not the only space designed to enjoy with a specific topic. Another of the buildings is a oven obradorthe Silos Baking, in which they are cooked traditional biscuits american or cookies and the obligatory cupcakes (muffins), but also recipes very original as muffins, bacon and cheese chédar (in the united States are called biscuits and you don’t have to understand as sweet biscuits).

The garden is one of the jewels of the Magnolia Market. Photo: Magnolia Market.

New life for the industrial architecture

The concept of recovery of the silos for the community of Waco is not just only the own complex. To be able to go to the Magnolia Market without the need of car there is a service tram every 15-20 minutes, Monday to Saturday (market is closed on Sundays), moves from the center of the city to the silos.

In its journey, it passes through the different artistic and cultural centres of Waco, so that the experience is even more round, and can take advantage of the day with all the guarantees.

Tram. Photo: Magnolia Market.

Few could imagine more than 25 years ago that this corner of Texas is to become one of the most dynamic and interesting of the movement slow life in the united States, as well as an example of the concept of recovery of industrial spaces can also lead to the rural and agricultural areas, no matter where.