Lily Collins ask for professional advice to Sandra Bullock

ShowBiz • Jan 6, 2018 – 08:33 AM

The great opportunity of Lily Collins in the world of acting came in 2009 with a supporting role in ‘The Blind Side’, the film for which Sandra Bullock eventually took an Oscar and since then no doubt resort to the veteran actress has always needed advice or inspiration. “Sandra and I have kept in contact with over the years. I always ask to tell me their tricks, let me tell you everything!”, ensures the young performer in an interview to the magazine Grazia.

Much respect to your former companion of cast, what is certain is that the daughter of the legendary Phil Collins does not expect or wish to build a portfolio as broad as Sandra -the former queen of the romantic comedy – in the first stage of his career, preferring to take things with more calm.”In the case of some of the women that I admire, their papers is more amazing, that made the difference for them, up to over thirty. Success is measured in longevity and variety. You do not have to happen overnight,” he says.

For the moment, the young man of 28 years, he has appeared in successful productions of Netflix as ‘Okja’ or ‘To the bone’, independent films such as ‘an unexpected love’ or blockbusters style ‘Mirror Mirror’, in which gave life to snow White and soon will return to the big screen with ‘Tolkien’, a biopic about the author of ‘the lord of The rings’ and ‘The Hobbit’ in which shared cast with Nicholas Hoult. However, she admits that she is attracted to, as a spectator, for the tapes more emblematic of the decade of the 80s.”Yes, of course I like, my God,” she says, before recognizing that his favorite movies are back a couple of decades ago. “When I want to enjoy a movie night at home, always looking for ‘The Breakfast Club’. They are always the 80, llevadme to that time; it is where I always wanted to be”, jokes.