Lili Reinhart and Camila Mendes explode against Cosmopolitan for retouching their bodies

Clasos
The stars of Riverdale they are not fanatical Photoshop and what made it very clear.
This Thursday, Lili Reinhart shot Cosmopolitan Philippines in your Instagram, by retouching her body and her friend Camila Mendes to make them look more thin.
The star of Riverdale also posted pictures of the before and after in your Instagram Stories to show the difference.
E! NEWS > This “corny” message of Lili Reinhart will make you want to rush out in search of your dreams.
The actress of 21 years he began his publication celebrating the International Women’s Day.
“During the past year we have seen an unprecedented movement for the rights of women”, he wrote, “and one thing is clear: Our time is now. We are phenomenal, and we will make the world a better place for all women”.
However, the girl that gives life to Betty Cooper admitted that “we still have a long way to go” and that “our fight has not finished”. It was there when he shared the edited pictures and no edit of it, and Mendes, and noted the change in their waistlines.
“Camila and I work incredibly hard to feel safe and comfortable in the bodies that we have. Sometimes it is a daily battle,” he wrote. “And to see our bodies as distorted in a process of editing is a perfect example of the obstacles we must still overcome.”
E! NEWS > ¡Riverdale it will become Glee!
Reinhart said that she and her coestrella, who plays the role of Veronica Lodge, is not “would hide behind the Photoshop to fit into the beauty standards”.
“It is sad to feel that our bodies needed to be adelgazados”, he wrote. “But Cami and I are jo**quickly beautiful. As we are. And you can’t be ‘cleaned up'”.
Lili also sent an inspiring message to her followers.
“So, like every day, women… go kick some butt,” he wrote. “They are being heard. You are strong and sensational.”
Almost at the end of your publication, applauded Cosmopolitan US by “keeping our waistlines as they are in their magazines.” And also asked for help from other celebrities to end the promotion of “unrealistic body image” through the use of Photoshop.
E! NEWS > a Warning hot! Lili Reinhart admits that it is “very open sexually”.
“I would also like to encourage other celebrities and public figures to stop retouching their waists/noses/arms/legs in their pictures,” he wrote. “Only encourages a body image unreal. Added to the problem.”
Mendes also criticized the magazine in a note published in your Instagram Stories.
“Happy International Women’s Day!”, wrote. “@Lilireinhart and I feel irrespetadas and disturbed by our bodies touched up in @comopolitan_philippines. We want your readers to know that those bodies are not our own, have been distorted from their natural beauty. We prefer to see our bodies as they are in reality. I’m not interested in a slimmer waist. I am more satisfied with the one I already have. Much love and respect for self, Her and Lili”.